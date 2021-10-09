MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,940 PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $13,356,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.45 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

