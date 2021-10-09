MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Miromatrix Medical Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.