MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,955 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $121,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

NYSE IS opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

