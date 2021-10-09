MVL (MVL) Hits Market Capitalization of $257.03 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $257.03 million and $330.79 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00048472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00236221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,256,778,589 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

