Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.76. 406,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.27. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $156.30 and a 12 month high of $246.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

