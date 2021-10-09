Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,356.61

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.61 ($17.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.72), with a volume of 25,523 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
The stock has a market cap of £712.95 million and a P/E ratio of 44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,356.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,261.68.
In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 431 shares of company stock worth $568,835.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.