Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,356.61

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.61 ($17.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.72), with a volume of 25,523 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £712.95 million and a P/E ratio of 44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,356.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,261.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 431 shares of company stock worth $568,835.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

