MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.05. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 2,420 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

