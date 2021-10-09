MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.