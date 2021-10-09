Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.78

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.78 and traded as low as C$133.03. Morguard shares last traded at C$133.49, with a volume of 2,156 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$134.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.6199998 EPS for the current year.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

