Morgan Stanley Trims Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price to $10.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE VVNT opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

