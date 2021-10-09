Morgan Stanley Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $37.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.18.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.