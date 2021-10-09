Morgan Stanley Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $215.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.
NYSE SWK opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.02. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
