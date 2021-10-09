Morgan Stanley Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $215.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

NYSE SWK opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.02. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

