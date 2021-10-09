Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 666.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $362.27 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.16 and a 200-day moving average of $352.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

