Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,640 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 366.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE remained flat at $$149.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 305,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

