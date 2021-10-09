Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,810,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,824,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.17 and its 200 day moving average is $350.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

