Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.60 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. 1,292,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,181. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.