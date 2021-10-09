Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.39. 1,922,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,099. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

