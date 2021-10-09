Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 901 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $617.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.02 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $666.41 and its 200-day moving average is $605.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

