Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.07). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,049,382 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,899. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.72. 268,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,499. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

