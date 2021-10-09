Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $304.91 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

