Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 468,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 169.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 155,503 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

