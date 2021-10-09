Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $42,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a PE ratio of -66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

