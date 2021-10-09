Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 43,820 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

