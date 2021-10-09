Mirrored Tesla Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $501.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $805.80 or 0.01477255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,594.99 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.69 or 0.06590084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,696 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

