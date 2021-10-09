Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce sales of $142.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.55 million and the lowest is $142.30 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.25 million to $583.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $658.59 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $673.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,028. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 99.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 323,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 273,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

