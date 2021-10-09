Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $306,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $175.15. 2,374,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

