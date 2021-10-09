Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $324.84 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.84.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT remained flat at $$294.85 on Friday. 17,680,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,060,824. Microsoft has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $271.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

