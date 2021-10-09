MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.86

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 20003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 292.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 168.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 396,828 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

