Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,805,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 23,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 715.0 days.

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.