Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $48.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.06. 230,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Methanex has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.86%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.