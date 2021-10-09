Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 200,142 shares.The stock last traded at $56.81 and had previously closed at $55.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.