Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $344.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Shares of MLAB opened at $307.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,133,469. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

