Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry year to date. The company’s successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Backed by solid housing market dynamics, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. However, rising material and labor costs are growing concerns. Also, lately the company witnessed shortage of some home building materials due to the ongoing pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of MTH opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

