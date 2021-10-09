Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $14.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.02.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 141,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,788. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.08 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

