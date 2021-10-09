McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.31 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.