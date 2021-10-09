McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.970-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.27 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

