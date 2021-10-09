Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $564.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.