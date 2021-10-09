Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post sales of $453.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $461.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $436.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 763,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,922. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,838.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

