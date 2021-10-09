Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $744.89

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.89 ($9.73) and traded as high as GBX 816.35 ($10.67). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 805 ($10.52), with a volume of 21,154 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £407.16 million and a PE ratio of 161.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 771.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 745.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

