Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 42,291 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.89% of Bumble worth $199,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.