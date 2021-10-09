Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 226,383 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.81% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $215,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 70.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

NYSE LH opened at $278.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average of $277.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

