Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,781,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.28% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

