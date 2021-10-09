Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $232.88 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $232,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $643.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.