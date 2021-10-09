Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $186.63 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $186,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

