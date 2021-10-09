Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $166.90 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $166,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $140.82 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.