Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Up 19.7% in September

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQ opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

