MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $441.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $441.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $526.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $410.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.74. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $403.70 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

