Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $68.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $65.26. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

