Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Truist

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $71.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

