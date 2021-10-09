Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. 179,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,581. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

